Tinder Meets LinkedIn For The Dating App Of Your Nightmares

Everyone knows how well dating and networking mix, so of course an app that’s a mashup of LinkedIn and Tinder is a perfect idea. Oh wait, you don’t want to swipe through potential employers, coworkers, previous bosses, and marketing gasbags to find your next great romance?

LinkedUp, a new app that puts LinkedIn into Tinder-style dating app interface, works pretty much like it sounds: It’s a swipe-style dating service hooked into LinkedIn’s premium service. It’s like Tinder, but connected to the leading professional social network instead of Facebook. Mercifully, the service is opt-in, so not everyone on LinkedIn has to worry about future and former coworkers debating their merits as a potential hookup.





Although it sounds to us like a terrible way to find dates–not to mention a potential HR nightmare–to founder Max Fischer, the app makes total sense, since he has used the professional network to find dates. Using LinkedIn people can find out the important details when looking for a partner, he argues. “The user has sense, in terms of comfort and understanding, of: where is that person from? What do they do? Where did they go to school? Which are some of the most important questions in dating rapport between two people in terms of the first interaction,” he explained to The Guardian.





To be fair, the app lets users add additional information and include photos beyond the stiff headshots most of us choose for our LinkedIn avatars. LinkedUp also includes room for a tagline, which Fischer says further helps people find the right matches. “Because we have that tagline, we can now know that the user on the other end really likes sports or happy hours. It allows you to show more of your personality in that sense,” he explained.

Never mind that those are some of the most superficial aspects of getting to know someone. The worst part about this setup is that LinkedIn is and should always be strictly about work things. Some people might thrive off of a steamy, illicit office romance. But, many of us are already confused enough about the boundaries between networking and flirting. At least on LinkedIn, we know where things stand. Let’s keep it that way.