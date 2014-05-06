The Smooth Side Of Agency Entrepreneurialism: A Creative Shop Gets Into The Nut-Butter Business

This June, Omelet Brands, a new division set up to create and launch products into the consumer market, is introducing Betsy’s Best, a line of gourmet and all-natural peanut, almond, and seed butters, in partnership with Healthy Concepts Food Company. In return for bringing the brand to market as well as investing capital, the agency has received co-ownership in Betsy’s Best, making it Omelet’s first co-owned brand.

It’s been a longtime goal of the 10-year-old agency to develop a brand that it actually has a stake in, according to Omelet co-founder and chief brand officer Ryan Fey. “There are a lot of other companies that launch products, but as a creative agency that’s born out of understanding consumers’ wants and needs and desires and then building things to give to them, we thought, why couldn’t we do this?” Fey says.

Betsy’s Best

Omelet Brands didn’t necessarily set out to make its first product food-oriented. “But it does make sense. I’m a foodie and an executive chef on the side as a hobby, and there are a few of us who actually cook for the entire staff of Omelet, and we’ve had restaurant takeovers in L.A.,” Fey muses. “We’ve had this food connotation in our DNA for a very, very long time.”

It was Don Kurz, CEO of Omelet, who first sampled Betsy’s Best. The creator, Betsy Opyt, a Naples, Florida-based registered dietician and personal trainer, had been making the healthy peanut butter at home for her friends, family, and clients. Kurz loved it and told Fey he had to try it. “I kind of lost my mind,” Fey says, explaining that the peanut butter has a surprising blend of cinnamon and chia seeds. “It’s a completely new flavor.”

But was there a market for it? The agency did research on the healthy peanut butter brands already out there–“We’re audience-first on everything we do, and we want to fill a void in the market,” Fey notes–and found that while people bought natural peanut butter for health reasons, they had all sorts of complaints about what was currently available. “People were asking, ‘Why can’t I have a good-tasting peanut butter that’s also good for me? Why does it taste like dirt? Why do I have to stir it 57 times? Why doesn’t it stick on apples?’ ” Fey says. “We just started checking the boxes, being like, ‘Are you kidding me?’ Betsy has created a formula that actually ticks all the boxes.”

Once they knew they had a product people wanted, Omelet took Betsy’s Best into a test kitchen to figure out how her butters could best be mass-produced. Later on in the process, there were also FDA-approved labels to create–Omelet brought in an outside expert to work on that–and a member of the Healthy Concepts Food Company team helped with the distribution and fulfillment side of the business. “It’s been a learning process for us. I have an MBA in food now,” Fey says. “Our entire staff has. We’ve gotten an amazing education in everything, especially logistics. When you have a scale you have to hit where you’ve got a plant involved, and you have thousands of pallets that you’re about to hit go on, you better be damn sure that all of the logistics are covered and you know what you’re doing. It’s been an incredible experience just to be able to learn about all of this. I feel like in this business you don’t get to do this kind of stuff very often.”