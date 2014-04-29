Apple Slashes Prices On MacBook Airs By $100

As previously hinted, Apple released two new MacBook Air models today. On the surface not much is new. As 9to5 Mac reports , both the 11-inch and 13-inch Airs come default with more powerful processors. On the low end is a 1.4Ghz dual-core Intel Core i5 processor with 4GB of RAM and 128GB storage; on the high-end option storage gets bumped up to 256GB.

More interestingly, both models received battery upgrades for iTunes movie playback. The 11-inch model will get you 8 to 9 hours of movie time, while the 13-inch will purportedly last through 10 to 12 hours of video playback. Prices also dropped across the board: the 11-inch baseline model now starts at $899, while the 13-inch starts at $999.





Apple looks like it’s gearing up for June, and some of the rumors suggest the company plans on releasing a brand-new line of MacBooks. They probably won’t have touchscreens. But according to KGI Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo–who has a solid track record with Apple forecasts–fans should expect an HD MacBook Air with a 12-inch Retina display come WWDC 2014, which starts in June.