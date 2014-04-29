CodeNow Expands To Miami With $100,000 From Knight Foundation

Nonprofit CodeNow , which aims to teach minority and female high school students coding skills, is expanding its program to Miami with $100,000 in funding from the Knight Foundation. The two organizations announced Tuesday they are accepting applications until May 30 for a pilot program for Miami-area high school students.

“Knight Foundation launched an effort nearly two years ago focused on building the startup and entrepreneurial community here in Miami,” Matt Haggman, Knight Foundation program director for Miami, told Fast Company. “Educational programs focused on broadening and diversifying our base of entrepreneurs in Miami is one piece of that effort. With that in mind, we started talking with CodeNow about coming to Miami.”

CodeNow, a Y Combinator nonprofit, partners with local tech companies to host programming training sessions led by its developers. In Miami, the goal is to give 60 students from minority backgrounds more than 25 hours of programming experience each. To date, CodeNow has provided 19,000 hours of training, and 90% of its students have received free or reduced lunch. The nonprofit said 35% of graduating seniors who have completed the program have gone on to study computer science in college since 2011.