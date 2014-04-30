Why You Should Become Best Friends With Your Company’s Chief Financial Officer

As the former international marketing manager for one of the world’s first commercially successful PC software companies, MultiMate International, I seldom communicated with the finance team.

Instead, I focused on managing marketing programs, global partner events, and product translations, and I did my best to keep up with skyrocketing growth and media attention–I assumed keeping an eye on finances was my boss’s job.

One afternoon, CEO Will Jones announced that he sold the company to Ashton-Tate. I later learned that our cash-flow condition was anemic. On that day, Jones laid off half of his employees–including me.

I felt blindsided and betrayed, and I am probably not the only marketing person who has felt that way in the face of a liquidity event.

Sadly, marketers often learn finance fundamentals through the school of trial and error, not through formal education. We slowly learn the basics of finance, and when pressed, we reluctantly meet with the CFO to review budgets, strategies, and resource requirements.

This attitude is a surefire way to lose control of your career and be perceived as a marketing tactician.

Much like tectonic plates, the CFO role is changing beneath our feet, and we need to adapt.