How Coffee Makes You More Honest

Do you take cream and sugar in your truth serum?

We already know that coffee gives us more focus, better memory, and provides an extra kick when cortisol is low, but it’s also making us more honest.

When you’re sleep deprived, it’s easier to go along with unethical suggestions because resistance takes more effort.

According to a recent study, caffeine helps you resist pressure to act unethically at work.

Being tired, the researchers said, makes it harder to stay resolute. “When you’re sleep deprived at work, it’s much easier to simply go along with unethical suggestions from your boss because resistance takes effort and you’re already worn down,” said David Welsh, an organizational behavior professor at the University of Washington.

In the study, published in the March issue of the Journal of Applied Psychology, participants pulled an all-nighter and then chewed either a piece of regular gum, or gum laced with 200 milligrams of caffeine–the equivalent to two cups of coffee. They were then given the opportunity to play along with a lie to earn money.