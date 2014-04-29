Meet The Real-Life Best Friends Who Make TV Shows About Female Friendship

As the saying goes, it’s not “show friends,” it’s “show business.” In the case of Lennon Parham and Jessica St. Clair , however, it’s definitely both.

The indomitable duo met over a decade ago as green improv students of the Upright Citizens Brigade, New York’s comedic epicenter where everyone from Aziz Ansari to the ladies of Broad City also cut their teeth. After becoming fast friends, they soon found they were able to make audiences laugh nearly as much as they did each other. In the years since, Parham and St. Clair’s creative partnership has snowballed into TV careers as they’ve developed and starred in two series. Their best friend status has not only fueled their work, though, it’s also served as subject matter.

Lennon Parham and Jessica St. Clair

“It’s kind of a fluid line between how we’re working and how we’re friends,” Parham says. “We’ll stop in the middle of a writing session to talk something out from our real lives, and then go back to writing. But then in the middle of having brunch with a friend, we’ll start talking about something that just happened and how it can probably go on the show.”

Playing House, which premieres on the USA network April 29th, follows the late, beloved Best Friends Forever, as the second collaboration in which Parham and St. Clair have starred as best friends. BFF was hailed as a more nuanced portrait of women and female friendship than most sitcoms. (These friends were never shown fighting over a man, to give you an idea.) After a long, protracted cancellation, the resilient team took some brief time out to process the experience and work on outside projects before regrouping to work on a follow-up together.

“When we’re talking about doing a show, we’ll go through a bunch of ideas that feel sort of like heavy lifting,” St. Clair says. “But then the ones that kinda feel effortless, we start to go, ‘What if there was an episode where blank-blank-blank happens?’ So by the time we even pitch an idea, we usually have–because we’re such type-A nerds–something like 24 episodes in our minds already.”

The show that made the grade in this instance, Playing House, finds the pair portraying childhood best buds, both going through tumultuous times, coming back together to push each other out of their respective ruts. On top of this premise, the two also raise a baby together. That aspect of the show became partially autobiographical, however, when Parham got pregnant during the development process.

The writer/performer was eight-and-a-half months along during the filming of the pilot, catching up to her character’s exact state of pregnancy. Following along in her best friend’s footsteps, St. Clair also got pregnant while the show was in development, although this milestone did not mirror her character at the time. (St. Clair’s counterpart, Emma, may have a baby in the second season.)