Forget LinkedIn, Why You’ll Find Your Next Job Using Facebook

Move over LinkedIn, Facebook may just be the next best recruiting tool, according to Stéphane Le Viet. As cofounder and CEO of Work4, a four-year-old online recruiting firm, Le Viet’s seen employers such as Gap, UPS, Intel, L’Oreal, PepsiCo, and Hard Rock Café successfully tap social networks via its service to hire qualified candidates.
While we’ve examined the potential of Twitter to scope potential employers, Le Viet’s take on Facebook seems counterintuitive at first blush. After all, isn’t everyone on the largest social network just connecting with friends?
Exactly, says Le Viet. “What you do on Facebook is share content all day long, so sharing [ information about ] jobs is pretty natural,” he posits. When you consider that employee referrals are the best (and quickest) source of high-quality hires, Le Viet says, “Facebook is the best place in the world to make that happen because you know the people in your network a lot better than on LinkedIn.”
And we tend to spend a lot of time there. According to Internet analytics company ComScore, 10.9 million workers searched for jobs using mobile devices in August 2013 up from just 3.8 million in August 2012 and we spend about 17% of the time on our phones on Facebook.
Facebook’s Size Advantage
While it’s true that LinkedIn is the platform of choice for recruiters–they use it 93% of the time to search, contact, and keep tabs on candidates in the hiring process–according to data from Jobvite, Facebook is gaining popularity.
The same survey found that 65% of recruiters use Facebook to post about company culture and 25% use Facebook to vet candidates after the interview process. Le Viet says no wonder. “Facebook has scale and targetability,” that even job sites such as Monster and CareerBuilder can’t match.
Though Facebook user base is arguably larger than any job board, with billions in a potential pool of applicants, “When it comes to recruiting ability, targeting is why places like Monster and Craigslist are quote-unquote failing,” Le Viet argues, “because anyone can apply and employers are flooded” with applicants who aren’t a match for the open position. “It’s just a lot noise,” he adds.
Targeting both employees and employers
Le Viet explains Work4‘s tools allow any employer, from a big brand to a small shop, to create targeted Facebook ads as well as a section for job listings on a business page. The bonus, he points out, is that the employer can target existing fans of the brand, which could result in a more enthusiastic employee.
Though Work4 has filled a substantial number of hourly wage and blue-collar jobs via its tools–a space which LinkedIn doesn’t have much of a presence–Le Viet says that even college grads and higher-level professionals are being hired through its service.
Le Viet says that targeted Facebook ads garnered 5.88 million impressions and 153 pre-qualified candidates for one of the open positions at L’Oreal. Work4 has “shared” about 12 million jobs to date, a 29-fold increase over last year.
And while Work4 is busy helping companies large and small to attract talent, one woman turned the tables on targeted Facebook ads and got herself a job at Work4. Leona Chu worked in digital marketing at Citibank when she created her own ad, specifically targeting recruiters, HR and management-level employees of companies where she wanted to work. Le Viet says that type of ingenuity got his attention and Chu was eventually hired. She then took out another Facebook ad to say thanks.
For any job seeker, Le Viet says, “Now that we have an online identity, the question becomes how you curate your own visibility.” Employers are watching.