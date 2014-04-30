Forget LinkedIn, Why You’ll Find Your Next Job Using Facebook

Move over LinkedIn, Facebook may just be the next best recruiting tool, according to Stéphane Le Viet. As cofounder and CEO of Work4 , a four-year-old online recruiting firm, Le Viet’s seen employers such as Gap, UPS, Intel, L’Oreal, PepsiCo, and Hard Rock Café successfully tap social networks via its service to hire qualified candidates.

While we’ve examined the potential of Twitter to scope potential employers, Le Viet’s take on Facebook seems counterintuitive at first blush. After all, isn’t everyone on the largest social network just connecting with friends?

Exactly, says Le Viet. “What you do on Facebook is share content all day long, so sharing [ information about ] jobs is pretty natural,” he posits. When you consider that employee referrals are the best (and quickest) source of high-quality hires, Le Viet says, “Facebook is the best place in the world to make that happen because you know the people in your network a lot better than on LinkedIn.”

And we tend to spend a lot of time there. According to Internet analytics company ComScore, 10.9 million workers searched for jobs using mobile devices in August 2013 up from just 3.8 million in August 2012 and we spend about 17% of the time on our phones on Facebook.

While it’s true that LinkedIn is the platform of choice for recruiters–they use it 93% of the time to search, contact, and keep tabs on candidates in the hiring process–according to data from Jobvite, Facebook is gaining popularity.

The same survey found that 65% of recruiters use Facebook to post about company culture and 25% use Facebook to vet candidates after the interview process. Le Viet says no wonder. “Facebook has scale and targetability,” that even job sites such as Monster and CareerBuilder can’t match.

Though Facebook user base is arguably larger than any job board, with billions in a potential pool of applicants, “When it comes to recruiting ability, targeting is why places like Monster and Craigslist are quote-unquote failing,” Le Viet argues, “because anyone can apply and employers are flooded” with applicants who aren’t a match for the open position. “It’s just a lot noise,” he adds.