Inside The Eclectic Creative Diet Of Ebay’s Chief Curator

Ebay’s chief curator Michael Phillips Moskowitz believes that one great idea comes from having a lot of not great ideas. “I think all of us have to operate on a steady diet of plenty,” he told Fast Company. “We have to have a voracious appetite to consume and stay apprised of everything that is going on,” he said.

Moskowitz joined eBay when the online retailer acquired his men’s shopping site, Bureau of Trade, last September. Since then, he has redesigned the marketplace’s shopping experience. If you haven’t been to the eBay homepage lately, you may think you’re in the wrong place. Curated collections, each selling a lifestyle and story, have replaced the confusing mishmash of items for sale that used to clutter up eBay’s homepage.

eBay Homepage in 1995 & 2014

The chief curator and editorial director’s “main mission is to inspire you,” according to eBay. To do that, Phillips Moskowitz sticks to a diet of inspirations that he characterizes as “snacking, grazing, and full meals.” Disclaimer: some of Phillips Moskowitz’s picks, like vintage magazines, are things you’d find most easily on eBay.

Haw-Lin: Hawl-in is not just a mood board. Haw-Lin is a great place, visually arresting, totally beautiful, irreverent, fun–I hate the word edgy–let’s just say provocative, intelligently provocative. What you tend to find on Haw-Lin is much more vibrantly eclectic and unexpected and surprising. It leads you to some things that you’re not going to find by just relying entirely on friends, or recommendations, or highly trafficked media sites. It’s not just, like, a typical mood board, consumable as such, where you just scroll and scroll and scroll. You can do that. If you go to the trouble of clicking on any one of those individual postings, it leads you to places that frankly should be on your radar.

NOTCOT: What I love about NOTCOT is that she goes to the trouble to hoofing it around graduate programs to find work that would never otherwise see the light of day because it’s not a commercially viable product, it’s strictly an exploration. It does arrest us from slumber, or push us out of the synaptic river of the mundane, or out of the ordinary or of the expected, of the routine. She couldn’t care less about plaudits, about praise, or in some cases about turning a paltry sum into a princely fortune–she doesn’t care, she just wants to do great work.

Whale Hunt/Jonathan Harris: This guy is like the pacifist version of Ted Kaczynski. Here’s what I mean: he is a genius, but doesn’t want to murder people. He will stow away, he will tuck himself into oblivion, disappear into obscurity, and then emerge a year and a half later with something that is totally brilliant. He is the object of everyone’s envy in the graphic design community. But he’s not a gun for hire. He works in the same way Bill Murray does: If you want to work with me, send me a letter–do not bother me.