I Shaved With Gillette’s New Fusion ProGlide With FlexBall™ Technology Razor, And Lived To Bloodily Tell About It

It is only recently that I have come to accept that, despite my deepest wishes, I will never be able to grow a dope lumberjack beard . Whenever I try–and I have tried!–my facial hairs sprout in an asymmetrical patchwork, my left jawline as bare and innocent as one of Michelangelo’s cherubs. It’s as if puberty forgot about 25% of my face.

On the bright side, though, a lack of facial hair means my shaving needs have always been pretty low maintenance. In the drugstore aisle, my razor-buying process (like many men, I suspect) involves just two questions: 1. Is it cheap? and 2. Will it keep the inevitable bloodshed this side of Dexter levels?

Of course, I’m hardly the male grooming industry’s ideal customer. I shave maybe once every two weeks, and I expect to get carded at liquor stores well past my 63rd birthday. Nevertheless, the decades-long marketing war between razor giants Gillette and Schick for a spot near bathroom sinks everywhere has been well documented, sparking an absurd arms race to jam as many extra blades into the things as possible. As The Onion wrote in a headline when the original Mach3 Turbo launched in 2004: “Fuck Everything, We’re Doing Five Blades.”

Gillette Fusion ProGlide with FlexBall™ Technology Razor Image courtesy of Gillette

The story proved prescient. On Tuesday, after five years of research and development that purportedly costs parent company Procter & Gamble millions of bucks, Gillette fired its latest salvo into the grooming-war airspace: a multi-bladed, swivel-headed, scruff-leveling Avenging Angel Of Follicles called the Gillette Fusion ProGlide with FlexBall™ Technology. (A mouthful one shouldn’t repeat while shaving.) Its defining feature is a round fulcrum, which allows the bladed cartridge to pivot in three dimensions. On paper, it is supposed to better navigate your face’s contours, and purportedly cuts hair one-fortieth of a millimeter shorter than other razor blades. Or something.

“This is going to be an entirely new era in shaving,” Stew Taub, director of Gillette’s Shave Care R&D, tells me. “1977 was when we first introduced the pivot, and today, you practically can’t buy a razor without one. I think we’ll look back on today, and say, ‘This is when shaving changed again.'”

I was skeptical. At a 10:00 a.m. launch event in Manhattan yesterday, Gillette pulled the curtains away from the FlexBall. A rock band played. Graphs demonstrating the product’s superiority were projected on the stage. Banners with the FlexBall’s image hung on every wall, underscored by a hashtag: #ShavingRebuilt. At one point the actor and musician Omar Epps took the stage wearing a fedora. Then Gillette concluded the event by announcing it was giving away FlexBall razors to everyone in attendance. Score!