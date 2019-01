At least 18 people were killed this weekend when a string of tornados ripped through Arkansas, Oklahoma, and Iowa.

Arkansas was hit particularly hard by the storm, with at least 16 dead and more than 100 injured. Photojournalist Brian Emfinger used a drone equipped with a camera to capture a shocking view of a tornado’s path of destruction from above. The footage provides an aerial tour of Mayflower, a small town of fewer than 2,000 residents.