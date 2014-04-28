Read NPR’s Charming Intro To The Internet, 20 Years Later

Twenty years ago today, NPR first introduced its newsroom to the Internet via this wonderful memo posted to Tumblr. As with all things archival, it’s interesting to see how the technology was defined before everyone implicitly understood what “Internet” meant.

NPR offered this explanation of the latest and greatest newsroom technology: “The Internet is a collection of computer networks that is connected around the world… A code of ‘netiquette’ exists among users and within user groups, but otherwise, you pay your money, find your niche and take your chances.” At least some things haven’t changed that much.

Although 1994 seems a bit late to get one of the most prominent media organizations online–AOL had 1 million subscribers by then–at that time, only 11.65 percent of American households had access to the Internet. So when NPR’s Dennis Fuze starts the announcement by saying, “to some, this will be long awaited good news; to others it won’t mean much,” he means it.

Here’s the full memo via NPR (click to expand):



