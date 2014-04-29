These Macro Photographs Make Creepy Insects Look Totally Adorable

We tend to feel skittish at the mere sight of spiders, beetles, and other creepy crawlers. But Indonesian photographer Nordin Seruyan has managed to portray even the most squirm-inducing insects in an adorable light. He shot these colorful macro photographs in his flower garden in Central Borneo.

Buggy body parts, which should inspire shudders when seen close up, are, through Seruyan’s lens, mesmerizing in their detail. The composition of the images and “poses” give the creatures an expressiveness that we don’t often associate with praying mantises and hairy spiders. The images invite the viewer to, as Seruyan says on his site, to “discover the beauty of the little world here.”

You can order an instructional DVD about the photography technique from Seruyan’s Facebook page or take an in-person class from him. But learning to shoot on site, will require a trip to Jakarta.



