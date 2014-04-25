This New Nike Soccer Ad Stars Cristiano Ronaldo, Neymar Jr., Wayne Rooney And … The Hulk.

It was always pretty clear that Nike sponsored a lot of the world’s soccer stars, but this new four-minute extravaganza goes to great lengths to illustrate just how many top players wear the Swoosh.





Here, Wieden + Kennedy Portland transforms a playground pick-up game into a World Cup all-star game of epic proportions. You remember pretending to be your favorite player when you were a kid? These lucky ones actually become them as they call out their names. Oh, the names. Cristiano Ronaldo, Neymar Jr., Wayne Rooney, Zlatan Ibrahimović, Gerard Piqué, Gonzalo Higuaín, Mario Götze, Eden Hazard, Thiago Silva, Andrea Pirlo, David Luiz, Andrés Iniesta (not Iniesto!), Thibaut Courtois, and Tim Howard. Not to mention a couple of surprise cameos by an Avenger and a Black Mamba.





With moments like Iniesto the mailman and “Zlatan think Zlatan should take this,” it’s a fun, adrenaline-filled hype session that will get Nike the buzz of an official sponsor without, y’know, actually being an official sponsor of the upcoming party in Brazil.