How A Startup Grows Up: Lessons From Airbnb’s OpenAir Summit

On Thursday, April 24, Airbnb hosted the OpenAir summit: A gathering of the most influential players in the sharing economy, including Uber , Homejoy , and Y Combinator .

Read the full coverage from Fast Company‘s Alice Truong here, and check out these highlights on growing a startup.

Y Combinator cofounder Paul Graham says the best startups “just build stuff.”

“If you think about it, a surprising number of the most successful startups were not even supposed to be businesses in the beginning. They were just projects,” he said.

Airbnb began when the founders rented their air matresses out to visitors in San Francisco. Today, 11 million guests stay in Airbnb hosted properties.

The takeway: Think too hard about starting a startup, and you’re already straying from the scrappy entreprenuerial spirit that makes them succeed.

When should scaling growth be on the table?