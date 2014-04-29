Ikea Is Making Meatless Meatballs As Part Of A Massive Push For Sustainability

Last year, Ikea sold 97.4 million meatballs to hungry shoppers. The snack is a Swedish icon. But because the traditional recipe calls for beef and pork–both major contributors to climate change–the company is now working on vegetarian and chicken options to help trim down its carbon footprint.

In all, the food served and sold in Ikea stores is responsible for a hefty 600,000 tons of carbon dioxide emissions every year. Still, that’s only about 2% of the company’s entire footprint. So Ikea has decided to aggressively improve everything it makes, from Åfjärden to Flärdfull.





“We didn’t want to have 5% of our range “green” and ignore the rest,” says Steve Howard, the company’s chief sustainability officer. “If we think of the challenge–society is using 1 ½ planets’ worth of resources every year, and on track for more–business as usual isn’t an option. Sustainability has to be in every product in every customer’s home. It shouldn’t be a luxury for the few.”

Since the company has always aimed for affordability, it’s working to quickly bring down costs of more sustainable options. One way that’s happening is by fully committing to a product, rather than slowly phasing it in. In two years, for example, Ikea will only sell LED lights, since they’re so much more efficient than other options.

“When you decide to get 100% behind something, it actually makes it easier because you put all of the energy in the business behind that solution,” Howard says. “So we scaled. We got the high-quality, super long-life LEDs at a great price much earlier than we would have done if we’d not had the transformational target.”

Ikea now measures every product against an internal scorecard that weighs factors like the materials used, energy use in production and transportation, and how easy the product is to recycle when someone wants to get rid of it. Quality is a factor as well–the company is trying to make some of its famously disposable products more durable.





“The benefits can come in surprising ways,” Howard says. “Our most popular sofa, the Ektorp, we just redesigned so that could flatpack down and you could ship it. You could triple the number of sofas you could ship. You’ve effectively reduced the transport emissions by two-thirds. The customer is part of the deal–we pass on the savings to the customers so it’s a few dollars cheaper.”