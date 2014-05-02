The Latest Twitter Hack: Talking To Yourself

When Twitter introduced its blue line last summer–which connects users’ @-reply conversations into one, easier-to-follow chronological string–many longtime users were annoyed . It was clearly designed for newbies who had trouble following Twitter’s format, and it’s invasive to the stream. But the blue line, it turns out, can be easily hacked. And now it’s being used for exactly the opposite of its intended purpose: Rather than prompt conversation, it’s encouraging tweeters to talk to themselves.

The trick goes like this: First, tweet something. Hours or days later, when you want to add to the thought from that first tweet, simply pull it up and click reply–which is to say, reply to yourself. You can take out your own handle; Twitter will still consider it a reply. And when you click “tweet,” the system will group the tweets together and send them both to the top of your followers’ feeds

This is what it looks like:





As you can see, author Teju Cole here is the only person connected by the blue lines, meaning he is the only person in the conversation. (Expanding the tweets doesn’t reveal other tweeters, either.) And he did it over what in the Twitterverse is a yawning amount of time. Note the time stamps: 3h, 7m, then 5m. The delay doesn’t matter; Twitter will pull the entire conversation into the feed at the time of the most recent tweet.

Of course, it’s not as if the blue line is ushering in some totally new way of communicating. Prior to this tweet-at-yourself era, when someone had a thought that wouldn’t fit into 140 characters, they might indicate a string of connected ideas by serializing the messages: 1/5, 2/5, 3/5, and so on. The less organized among us might tweet out related ideas in rapid-fire succession, hoping followers would see them all in one glance. But both methods were cumbersome and only worked in a small window of time. Only the more profound Twitter rants might get Storified, like Marc Andreessen’s February opus on the future of media, and thus seen by a wider audience. Teju Cole’s three-hour span would have just never worked.

Now that has changed. Sometimes people respond to themselves to complete a thought, or add an addendum to an opinion, like Cole. Other times it’s used as the punchline to a joke. Or, as one avid Twitter user told me, “boring political people use it to continue their boring long arguments about politics.”

None of that fits in to how Twitter intended blue-line conversations to work. “Last summer we made it easier for people to follow and participate in conversations on Twitter,” a spokesperson tells Fast Company. Its introduction last August, ahead of the company’s IPO, was a move to capitalize on Twitter’s social connections and hopefully draw more monetizable users. But the company isn’t going to block this new use: “We’ve been pleasantly surprised by how our users have adapted this capability to connect their own tweets,” the spokesperson says. From the hashtag to the retweet, Twitter users have a history of making up their own ways to communicate on the service anyway.