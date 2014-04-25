advertisement
Pharrell Is Reviving Bic’s Tipp-Ex “Hunter Shoots Bear” Campaign For A Book For Some Reason

By Dan Solomon1 minute Read

Do you remember the viral ad campaign for Bic’s Tipp-Ex line of white-out with the bear and the hunter? The choose-your-own-adventure style video in which viewers chose whether the hunter would shoot the bear, or white-out the line that says “shoot” and replace it with, say, “tickle” was a monster hit in 2010. Regardless of whether or not you remember it, though, here’s someone who does: Pharrell, who is revisiting both the theme of replacing whited-out text and the characters of the hunter and the bear for a “social book” called Inspiration.


The book is a partnership between Pharrell and Bic/Tipp-Ex that will probably allow him to buy a bunch of new ridiculous hats. The hunter and the bear’s role in the campaign, created by Buzzman–and that is a strange set of words to type, let alone to read–is as the book’s “protector,” and a video released to promote the project shows that the bear has put Tipp-Ex on every page of the book to do so. From that weird set-up, readers can then fill in the blanks, hence the “social” part. The reader who correctly guesses all of the whited-out words will be credited in the printed edition, coming later this year. Just a word of warning, though–no matter how early you start, you will not be the first person to insert the word “happy” for every single blank space.

