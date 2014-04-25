CodeBabes: The More Code You Learn, The Less The Instructors Wear

Everything about CodeBabes , a site that uses boobs to make coding fun, reads as a huge troll. It blows Silicon Valley’s sexism problem out into one website of cleavage-laden horrors. It has to be fake, and yet nobody on Twitter is quite sure if it is.

In short, CodeBabes features sexy schoolgirl types teaching classes.

Watch the lesson, absorb the info, pass the quiz, and your instructor removes one piece of clothing. How much clothing, you ask? Enough to motivate you. But let’s not get carried away here, we’re an education site.

The theory is that people will come for the babes, but stay for the YouTube tutorials. “We thought coding lessons were getting a little boring, and by a little boring we mean banging our head against the table while watching them. Thus CodeBabes.com was born,” reads the “Our Philosophy” page. CodeBabes, you see, makes computers sexy because it uses some nerd-bro fantasy to talk about boring computer stuff.

Again, all of this seems too absurd to be real. And we hope this is some sort of social commentary on how Silicon Valley culture alienates women at all levels. (We reached out to CodeBabes for comment.)





If this is a hoax, however, whoever made the site sure put a lot of effort into making it seem like a legitimate learning tool. The YouTube page features at least 11 videos, with bona fide babes teaching lessons on CSS, HTML, PHP, and programming. None of the videos go into much depth, but in around three minutes the cleavaged women do talk about principles of coding. They also make things “interesting” with occasional boner references and by throwing around the word “sexy” a bunch. And of course there are the requisite Twitter and Facebook pages, neither of which are very populated.

The fact that we even think this could be real reveals a lot about the plight of women in the technology industry.