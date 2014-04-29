How An Electric Bike Company Changed Gears And Found Its Purpose

Sometimes simply having a cool idea isn’t enough to fuel a company. College friends Tom Ausherman, Jesse Lee and Daniel Rhyne wanted to build the best electric bikes on the planet.

They formed Outrider USA, a North Carolina electric bike manufacturing company whose primary focus was building fast, record-breaking, race-winning bikes. Faster and better was the company’s driving motto; yet, despite having a winning bike, sales were modest.

“We were very confident in our product but we weren’t meeting our financial [goals],” says Lee. In December 2013, four years into the business, the team was at an all-time low. “There was no gas left in the tank. We were talking about taking on other jobs, supplementing income and transitioning out of the company,” says Lee.

They knew the problem wasn’t their product or the team’s technical expertise in the electric bike industry. It wasn’t until the team received a call from Christopher Wenner, a quadriplegic adventurer, that they discovered what their company’s problem was: their product didn’t have a purpose.

Wenner was an avid cyclist who had broken his neck in a diving accident in high school. For the next 21 years of his life he was certain he would never again get on a bike, yet he was haunted by a recurring dream that he was in a bike shop searching for the right components to build the perfect bike. He didn’t care if he ever walked again, but missed terribly the freedom and exhilaration he’d experienced while riding his bike.

Fascinated by the electric bikes the Outrider team was building, Wenner asked if they would be able to make an adaptive electric trike with special hand controls for people with limited mobility.

After hearing Wenner’s passion for cycling, the Outrider team began to imagine a new path – one that didn’t involve top speeds, but helping people with disabilities experience the joy of cycling. After spending a few days with Wenner, witnessing how he got around and attempting to understand how an electric bicycle would work for him, the Outrider team knew what they needed to do. “The light bulb turned on at that point and we realized where we needed to go,” says Lee.