How To Save A 137-Year-Old Humanitarian Organization In Three Easy Steps

When Robin Ganzert left the Pew Charitable Trusts in 2010 to become president and CEO of the American Humane Association (AHA) , she knew she’d found her dream job.

A mother of three children who shares her home with lots of animals, Ganzert found an “incredible, life-affirming opportunity” to help protect children and animals from abuse and neglect. She also found an organization operating at a deficit (in the millions) each of the previous four years.

“[The recession] hit nonprofits like a body slam,” Ganzert says. “In a nonprofit, there’s always going to be more demand for your resources,” she says. By focusing on her two bottom lines–the social ROI and financial ROI–and applying what she calls the “Jack Welch mentality,” the AHA is in its third year of operating with surpluses and greater efficiencies. Here’s how they did it:

One of AHA’s best-known programs is “No Animals Were Harmed”, which works with Hollywood filmmakers to protect animal actors. More than 100,000 animals are protected each year, and the program has a 99.98% safety rating.

It also came with a $1 million per year price tag. Coming from a finance background, Ganzert knew the program wasn’t sustainable long-term, and redesigned the business model.

Ganzert met with industry leaders, embarked on a year-long listening tour, and developed a new funding model based on suggestions from those conversations. The AHA made significant investments in the program, such as hiring licensed veterinarians to be on set to ensure animals were protected, bringing scientific rigor to the program. Industry leaders appreciated the efforts, and approved the new funding model.

A nonprofit CEO has to have “the heart and the smarts,” Ganzert says. Nonprofits don’t have a product to sell–rather, they’re building compassionate communities and are often forced to do more with a lot less. Donors want to see measurable financial and social return on investment. “Stewardship is critical to all donors to come back to you and make a sizeable investment,” she says.