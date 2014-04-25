Advertising’s Big Names Become Stock Photo Cartoons In Cannes Campaign

It’s easy to pick on stock photography. It has to be general and specific at the same time but often comes across as a strange alternative universe where gestures are exaggerated or just a wee bit off , and there are an uncommon amount of dads on the phone holding babies .





McCann London, with help from photographer Max Oppenheim, explores this fertile ground to promote the upcoming Cannes Lions Festival of Creativity by dropping some of the world’s best known ad creatives into Stock Photo World.

There’s Droga5, New York Chief Creative Officer Ted Royer and Ogilvy China ECD Sean Sim joyously pushing Crispin Porter + Bogusky VP/Experience Director Angel Anderson around the office in a chair. Or The Barbarian Group co-founder Benjamin Palmer and R/GA ECD Chloe Gottlieb exchanging a mid-air high five.

Cindy Gallop, founder and CEO of If We Ran The World and Make Love Not Porn, is so happy she’s throwing paper. Global Chief Creative Officer of DDB Worldwide Amir Kassaei is in an air-punching mood. Meanwhile, AKQA’s Chief Creative and Co-Founder James Hilton is sharing the absolute awesomeness of an upturned arrow with Great Guns CEO and Founder Laura Gregory.

The tagline for the campaign is “Cannes Lions Festival. You’ll come back as pumped as a stock photo model.” Either that or someone called Mad Men‘s Dr. Feelgood to stop by the office.