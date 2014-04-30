How One Game Studio Is Fighting Alzheimer’s Disease With Spaceships And Sci-fi

65 isn’t old–not when most of us hope to push into our eighties. That’s why designer Gaz Bushell of developer Fayju and Dr. Jody Mason, a biochemist at the University of Essex in London, are turning to video games to raise awareness for Alzheimer’s disease. Today it affects one in 20 people over 65. A decade from now, that number will be even bigger.

The two are developing Cascade, a tower-defense game due in June for the Android microconsole Ouya. The game explores the amyloid cascade hypothesis, a theory about why Alzheimer’s happens, through easy-to-understand concepts for the young generations that the disease will be hitting later in life. Players work alone or together in the same room to defend brain cells from the disease.

“We were showing it at the Big Bang festival, and kids would get straight into the idea that they’re flying a spaceship around and shooting at things,” Bushell tells us. “And they’d be like, ‘Great! This is exciting.’ And then a group of parents would be standing behind them, sort of looking at it thinking, ‘Ugh. They’re playing games again.'”

Their reaction changed once they understood what was really happening onscreen–and that kids were learning. Cascade is intentionally cloaked in the fun, sci-fi language of spaceships and planets.

“If you say to people, ‘Play our game, it’s about Alzheimer’s disease,’ I think that could be quite off-putting, even if it’s a great game,” says Mason. “We always said from the outset that we would try to make this game tasteful and sensitive and not try to be glib about the subject matter.”

Fayju’s last game was as far from serious as you get. Amazing Frog had players running around Bushell’s own Swindon, England, as a frog that flopped around and farted as he shot out of cannons and got tossed about by speeding cars. Bushell says he’d been making both games at the same time, first contacting Mason back when he was still working at advertising agencies.





“I always considered that they were both based on something real in a way,” he says. “I know that’s strange, but when me and [artist Hal Jackson] went independent, we were talking about what kind of games we were going to make. I always found it was important to have some form of fixed point that you build around for your game, otherwise you just go off. So for Amazing Frog, we’re looking at the view outside our window and turning that into a real experience.”