What’s Next For Google+?

After almost eight years with Google, Vic Gundotra announced he was leaving the company to pursue new ventures. Gundotra, of course, was the engineer in charge of Google+. “This is a group of people who built social at Google against the skepticism of so many,” Gundotra wrote in a farewell post on his Plus page . “The growth of active users is staggering, and speaks to the work of this team.”

The question now is where Gundotra’s departure leaves Google+, a social network that has been described as everything from “a ghost town” to–in the incidental words of one of its own engineers–a “complete failure.” TechCrunch editors Alexia Tsotsis and Matthew Panzarino report that the Google+ team will be reshuffled, according to two sources, and the Google Hangouts team will be integrated with the folks behind Android. “Basically,” they write, “talent will be shifting away from the Google+ kingdom and towards Android as a platform, we’re hearing.” The report continues:

We’ve heard Google has not yet decided what to do with the teams not going to Android, and that Google+ is not “officially” dead, more like walking dead: “When you fire the top dog and take away all resources it is what it is.” It will take copious amounts of work for it to un-zombie, if that’s even a possibility.

Naturally, the company denied that Plus was joining Google Reader, Wave, and countless others in the Great Google Graveyard. “Today’s news has no impact on our Google+ strategy,” said a Google representative. “We have an incredibly talented team that will continue to build great user experiences across Google+, Hangouts and Photos.”

When Google+ was unveiled in 2011, most people projected it to be a Facebook competitor, or, to a lesser extent, a place for tech obsessives to quickly share ideas a la Twitter. Both turned out to be somewhat off the mark, and in the time since, Facebook ballooned to well over a billion users worldwide, while Twitter became a legitimate place to advertise while trying to win over non-techies.

By social networking metrics, maybe Google+ and its 540 million monthly active users did constitute a failure. “Google may have built a solid second-place rival to Facebook in terms of being a full-featured social network, but that’s like Bing being a solid search challenger to Google,” writes Danny Sullivan at Marketing Land. “It doesn’t matter.”

There are things Plus does well, like integrating with Android to store photos in the cloud, and offering an alternative for group video chats via Hangouts. It also gave Google a way to stratify social data on the web for feedback in the form of +1s.

Google+’s main contribution, though, was it allowed Google to unify all of its services under a single user identity. This was huge. Remember: Prior to Plus, your Gmail, Google Maps account, and most of all YouTube (which now requires a Plus login if users want to leave comments, to the annoyance of many YouTubers) were mostly kept separate. Google+ provided an umbrella–that little login in the upper right-hand corner–to track Google users most anywhere they went across the web. As recently as February, the New York Times reported that the Plus push was “being done so forcefully that it has alienated some users and raised privacy and antitrust concerns,” including the gaze of the FCC.