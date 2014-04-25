The Recommender: The 3 Best Things Jeff Beer Saw On The Internet This Week

Name: Jeff Beer Role at Fast Company: Senior writer, Co.Create Twitter: @jeffcbeer Titillating Fact: “I once wrote a sketch for a TV comedy pilot about a retired pro hockey player named Stubbs McGee who answered corporate job interview questions in vague athlete-speak. The producers got former Toronto Maple Leafs captain Rick Vaive to play Stubbs. He gave 110%. My greatest triumph. The show didn’t get picked up. Mostly because it was terrible.”

Things he’s loving:

1. Poler on Instagram:

As the cold weather finally seems to be on the way out, I’ve been getting stoked to get outside thanks to the camp vibes of Poler’s Instagram feed. This Oregon-based brand is more about fun times than first ascents and it serves up a daily dose of inspiring get-me-the-hell-away-from-my-office shots. I like a nice landscape as much as the next hippie, but what really makes this worth the follow is the collection of adventure vehicle pics that often look like a cross between Scooby Doo’s Mystery Machine and an Eastern bloc SUV. My favorite recent picture:

2. The Little Things

Just in time for Earth Day comes the trailer for pro rider Marie-France Roy’s new film, directed by Darcy Turenne, that aims to use snowboarding as inspiration for positive environmental change. It features the amazing shred talent of Roy and her friends like Gretchen Bleiler, Tamo Campos, Jeremy Jones, Nicolas Muller, Jonaven Moore, and the legendary Mike Basich. Scheduled for release in the fall, 100% of the film’s proceeds will be donated to Protect Our Winters and The David Suzuki Foundation.

Roy has launched a Kickstarter campaign for the next 30 days to help cover post-productions fees, music rights, and a premiere tour. Whether you hug trees or just like slashing powder, this will be time well spent.