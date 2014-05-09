ISAORA: The Men’s Brand Building High-Tech Clothes For the Future

At some hazy point after the rad technicolor explosion of the ’80s , men’s technical clothes–think: ski jackets, windproof shells, moisture-wicking base layers–stopped caring about aesthetics. Maybe it was snowboarding’s fault, but for outdoorsy customers, looking sharp while trying to stay warm suddenly became an afterthought.

Today, though, we’re witnessing an interesting shift in men’s fashion circles toward advanced fabrics like merino wool and Gore-Tex, which are being integrated into style-conscious designs like fishtail parkas and bomber jackets. Staying dry during a rainstorm no longer entails dressing from an L.L. Bean catalog.

Along with Stone Island, Arc’teryx, Acronym, Outlier, and a smattering of other designers, ISAORA–pronounced “eesa-ora“–is one of the men’s brands to emerge in recent years determined to merge high-tech performance materials (a range of fabrics that generally breathe well, keep you dry, or insulate you from cold) with slick, runway-friendly design. ISAORA’s main goal, according to cofounders Marc Daniels and Ricky Hendry, is to make men’s clothes for the future–even if it means pulling its clothes from the hallowed racks of Barneys.





On a recent visit to their showroom to browse through ISAORA’s Fall/Winter 2014 collection, the pair was, despite a recent frantic travel schedule, relaxed and laid back. Daniels spoke soft and slow, with a wizened surfer vibe; Hendry strolled in late, smiling and wearing sweatpants. Both were decked out in black clothing.

ISAORA was born, I’m told, from a glaring lack of versatile options in high-end everyday clothing. “The idea was born out of a frustration,” Hendry, the designer of the two, told Fast Company over the phone a few days earlier. “We had an appreciation for technical performance apparel, but in terms of the performance and technology aspect… aesthetically, it was not very sophisticated.”

Founded in 2009, ISAORA falls into an amorphous category of “urban techwear” brands gushed over in fashion forums like Superfuture, Styleforum, and, to a lesser extent, the menswear corners of Reddit. They all share in a belief that comfort, high performance, and good style don’t have to be mutually exclusive. Although ISAORA was slow to gain traction in the United States–Japan and other Asian markets accounted for most of its initial fanbase–North America now accounts for 60% of the company’s total sales.

Part of that slow start has to do with a sputtering economy, which gave rise to the heritage look: rustic plaids, raw denim, small-batch artisanal everything, etc. It was a trend ISAORA initially found itself a part of before quickly splintering in its own direction. “I think to a large extent, fashion acts as a mirror to social trends,” says Hendry. “The economy was dreadful back in 2008 and 2009. The heritage thing was a way of looking back, a comfort for when things were more authentic.”