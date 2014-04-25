The Top Leadership Stories, April 21-25

We dreamed of a better work-world this week, whether you’re reflecting on how emotional intelligence plays into hiring practices or creativity comes from old-fashioned wisdom: Here are the stories you loved in Leadership , for the week of April 21.





Why You Need To Stop Bragging About How Busy You Are

Working crazy-long hours to wit’s end is a status symbol; colleagues try to out-suffer each other to be the busiest martyr in the office. As we’re burning out, that attitude is shifting–some companies going as far as firing for working over 40 hours. You’ll be surprised who’s leading the change.





The 6 Best Tools For Creative Work, According To Science

Creativity doesn’t come from a toolkit, but these fresh ways to look at the process–including getting out the old pen and paper, going for a run, and taking a chair nap–can spark new ideas.





How A 13-Year-Old Got Her Fashion Line In Nordstrom

Forget dolls and dress-up: At age eight, Isabella Rose Taylor began her career at sewing camp and bee-lined for the big time. Before the 13-year-old’s designs hit the rack this fall, check out how the teenage entrepreneur made it with “blood, sweat, and glitter.”