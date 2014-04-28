7 Ways To Knock An Hour Off Your Work Day

In Gothenburg, Sweden, recently, officials proposed an experiment : Some chunk of government workers–now working seven-hour days–would cut their schedules to six hours. Would they be just as productive as their seven-hour colleagues if they left a little earlier?

My guess is no. All of us have a point of diminishing returns. But I suspect that point is north of 30 hours per week.

The experiment does raise an interesting question, though–what if you suspect you are working past the point of being effective? If you consciously tried to work a little less, you might be able to get just as much done–and be a lot happier about it. Here are seven ways to slice an hour from your schedule so you can leave on time:

The quickest way to save an hour is to choose one hour-long meeting or conference call each day and politely extricate yourself from its clutches. If you’re feeling overscheduled, look at your appointments and rank them:

When do you not add value?

What recurring meetings are just about updates, not decisions?

What could be done informally?

Which meetings could happen less frequently?

Could you send someone else?

I know one woman who reduced her meeting load by 40% through precisely this process. It’s worth a shot.

Most people feel focused early in the work day, which makes mornings a great time to tackle difficult work. Schedule your day’s most vexing task for first thing, and with any luck, it will take an hour less than if you left it lingering until 3 p.m.

People inadvertently extend their workdays by circling around to say goodbye to people in the evening. It’s a nice ritual, and you want to have these chats, because informal connections are key to coming up with new ideas and solving problems. But you can train your coworkers to have these chats earlier in the day, rather than later. Try circling around right after lunch, or at least no later than tea time. That way you’ve still got time to execute on what comes up, and you can slip out the door at quitting time without cutting off a conversation prematurely.