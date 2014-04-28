The Woman Who Took On Wall Street

Sure, she’s been successful. Krawchek’s one of the rare women who has scaled the granite peaks of Wall Street with aplomb. Over the past two decades she’s worked her way up from being a research analyst to the chief executive of Sanford Bernstein, then went on to become CEO of Smith Barney, CFO of Citigroup, and president of Bank of America’s wealth management. Last year she installed herself at the helm of 85 Broads, a global women’s networking organization, after buying it from founder Janet Hanson.

“At every stage of my career,” Krawcheck says, “I have taken significant risks.”

Krawcheck’s career path has been defined by taking big risks. “It started when I was a research analyst, I was writing negative things about companies, back when no one wrote negative things,” she explains. “If I was wrong, I would be fired.” A few years later she was asked to become director of research. The only hitch was that skills she’d acquired being an analyst had no relation to the job as director. She made the leap anyway. After all, not being fully ready for a new opportunity is a positive.

Though prevailing wisdom suggests its better to take bigger risks when you’re young and have less to lose, Krawcheck maintains the gambles she took got bigger when the career stakes were higher.

“The biggest risk in magnitude I took was during the sub-prime mortgage crisis at SmithBarney where we accidentally–not evilly–mis-sold our products to our clients,” she admits. At the time, Krawcheck recommended returning the money. “My bosses disagreed and I didn’t give up,” she says bluntly. What happened next has been the subject of much spilled ink. Krawcheck’s push for fair compensation didn’t gel with CEO Vikram Pandit’s vision. Krawcheck argues, “It paid off because the clients benefited, but I lost my job.”

Without missing a beat, Krawcheck adds, “All this mythology grows up on how risk payed off big time. Some didn’t pay off for me immediately.”