Are The 613 Largest U.S. Public Companies Actually Working On Sustainability?

Are the largest companies in the world taking sustainability concerns seriously? Or is it mostly lip service?

Often, it’s hard to tell, especially without the ability to compare the actions companies are taking within and across different sectors. That’s why the trends described in a new report that evaluates the actions of 613 of the largest publicly traded companies in the U.S., representing 75% of the the total market capitalization of all public companies in the country, are simultaneously fascinating and a bit discouraging.

The analysis, a collaboration between sustainable business nonprofit Ceres and the research firm Sustainalytics, assesses companies across four strategic areas and compares progress since the first report in 2012. Based on performance and considerations by sector, the report divides companies into four tiers (“setting the pace,” “making progress,” “getting on track,” “starting out”).

We’re seeing a change, but not fast enough and not to the extent that we think is really possible.

“We’re seeing companies improve across many of the expectations, but at the same time, we’re not seeing the scale of change that we really need,” says Ceres’s corporate program vice president Andrea Moffat. “We’re seeing a change, but not fast enough and not to the extent that we think is really possible for U.S. companies.”

“If we really want the change to happen, it’s got to be in the business structure,” says Moffat.

One of the most surprising and positive findings was the leap in the number of companies with top executives whose compensation packages are linked to sustainability performance–24% (146 companies out of 613), compared to only 15% in 2012. Most firms that did this, however, are in sectors with strict environmental and safety regulations. For example, at the manufacturing company Alcoa, 20% of executive cash compensation is tied to safety, environmental stewardship, and diversity goals. When it came down to it, only 19 companies (3%) had compensation linked to voluntary targets, such as greenhouse gas reductions.

Similarly, only 32% of boards of directors formally have oversight over sustainability performance, a slight uptick from 2012. The companies that take sustainability the most seriously again are utilities and materials companies that have the highest risk exposure.