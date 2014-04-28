Why Chasing After Happiness Is Making You Unhappy

How many times have you been ecstatic about a job, relationship, or situation in your life, then found yourself, only months later, feeling indifferent or even disappointed in that same scenario?

Can it be possible that your happiness ran out?

Sort of.

Psychologists have a term for this: the “hedonic treadmill,” or “hedonic adaptation,” a concept that looks at humans as each having a set point or constant level at which they maintain their happiness, regardless of what happens in their lives. It’s the theory behind the study showing that lottery winners aren’t any happier a year after winning the lotto than paraplegics are a year after losing their legs.

Strive for unrealistic or vague goals and you’ll have a greater likelihood of being disappointed.

Turns out, happiness is relative. According to Dan Gilbert, a Harvard psychologist and author of the book Stumbling on Happiness, human beings have a “psychological immune system” that helps us adapt our views of the world so we can feel better about it.