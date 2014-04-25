5 Free Apps For Mapping Your Mind

If you need to untangle the ideas floating around in your brainstorming sessions, this edition of Free App Friday is for you.
As always, while they’re free now, we can’t guarantee how long they’ll last–so don’t wait too long.
Owning up to the name, reviewers call the app “simple and intuitive,” with just enough customization in styles to make it presentation-worthy.
Mindomo can’t be accused of minimalism. The app gets your point across clearly–options for text, image, format, and more customization to put exactly what you had in mind, on “paper.” Collaborate with shared maps in real time, and embed images to cells to show exactly what you mean. The free subscription comes with one map at a time, but upgrading allows more potential for business use.
MindBoard (Android)
Draw maps wherever your mind takes you. Freehand diagrams can be exported to PDF, sent to Google Drive, and crafted with optional S Pen capabilities.
The free capabilities of this app cover more features than the previous, with unlimited maps, several themes to choose from, note-taking, and sharing from the web. Export to PowerPoint, Word, PDF, and image files.
Idea Sketch (iOS)
So maybe all these amorphous maps aren’t your thing–a neat list tames your wandering mind. This app visualizes outlines by converting them to diagrams, and vice versa.