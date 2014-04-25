5 Free Apps For Mapping Your Mind

If you need to untangle the ideas floating around in your brainstorming sessions, this edition of Free App Friday is for you.

As always, while they’re free now, we can’t guarantee how long they’ll last–so don’t wait too long.

SimpleMind (Android and iOS)

Owning up to the name, reviewers call the app “simple and intuitive,” with just enough customization in styles to make it presentation-worthy.

Mindomo (Android and iOS)

Mindomo can’t be accused of minimalism. The app gets your point across clearly–options for text, image, format, and more customization to put exactly what you had in mind, on “paper.” Collaborate with shared maps in real time, and embed images to cells to show exactly what you mean. The free subscription comes with one map at a time, but upgrading allows more potential for business use.

MindBoard (Android)