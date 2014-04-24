Fast Company is Looking for a Media-Savvy Events Intern

Are you a fan and follower of business and technology news? This may be the gig for you! Fast Company is on the search for an Events Intern who will assist in developing programming and leading social networking efforts for its conferences and live events. This person will be responsible for producing event-related content for social networks, research around event topics and speakers, and conceptualizing ideas and related-posts for Fast Company online. Strong knowledge of technology and business trends is a must, along with the following:
- Excellent phone and communication skills
- Demonstrated presence on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram, along with an understanding of the difference between the audiences
- An interest in live events and storytelling for the stage: have you planned events or conferences before? That’s a plus!
- Research skills: can you organize and synthesize information quickly and concisely?
- Editing skills: do typos drive you mad? They drive us crazy! Can you catch them?
- The ability to multitask: like many other jobs, you’ll be working on multiple projects at once
To apply, please email a brief cover letter, links from your social media accounts, and your resume to Kim Last, Senior Events Editor at klast (at) fastcompany dot com. Please put “Events Intern” in the subject line of your email.
[Photo by Emiliano Granado]