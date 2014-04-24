Taco Bell’s Fancy Upscale Offshoot Will Soon Serve You Philly Cheesesteak Tacos

Taco Bell is taking its hybrid Frankenfood mission to the next level. Thursday, the chain announced a new “ fast-casual ” concept restaurant for the perpetually boardshorted dude-bros of Huntington Beach, Calif. According to Ad Age , the new spin-off restaurant is called U.S. Taco Co., and it will serve slightly upscale fare but with a Taco Bell twist.

Think: A taco that tastes like a Philly cheesesteak. Or, if you prefer, Southern fried chicken stuffed into a tortilla. And as it goes in Southern California, all of those toppings can be ordered on top of french fries as well. It won’t serve booze, but there is this in the works:

A second location in the Los Angeles area is in the works and will offer beer, wine and even boozy milkshakes like the Mexican Car Bomb, which includes vanilla ice cream, tequila caramel sauce, chocolate flakes and Guinness stout.

Crazy non-traditional tacos aren’t exactly a new thing. In Orange County alone there’s already a Kogi BBQ truck, Wahoo’s Fish Taco, and many, many more. But it speaks to Taco Bell’s willingness to experiment, especially after its in-store Cantina Bell menu–ostensibly intended to tackle the likes of Chipotle–failed to gain much traction over, say, the Doritos Locos Taco. Entrees will reportedly range from $10 to $13, and, questionable Dia de los Muertos logo aside, most of the menu doesn’t look half bad.