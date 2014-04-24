For Its Number 2 Ad, Poo-Pourri Goes After Second-Hand Stink

Last year, Poo-Pourri debuted its pun-loving brand to the defecating public with the delightfully candid “ Girls Don’t Poop .” It capitalized on breaking a long-held ad taboo of actually acknowledging the existence of excrement, and the ability of a posh British accent to make anything sound classy.





Now the brand returns with another reason to ditch aerosol and matches in favor of its stink-busting technology: Dudes. Once again we get a graphic product demonstration and the assurance that it’s all very real and full of science. Plus, the brand introduces more manly scents like Trap-A-Crap, Royal Flush, Heavy Doody, and the nuclear option, Poo-tonium, to prevent millions of men from ever again suffering horrific abdominal pain while watching a movie on their girlfriend’s couch.