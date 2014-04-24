The Ghostbusters 30th Anniversary Exhibit Is An Ectoplasmic Explosion Of Fan Art

Something strange is coming to your neighborhood. This year marks the 30th anniversary of the classic comedy romp, Ghostbusters, and to celebrate, LA-based Gallery1988 (which has been home to exhibits based on many pop culture giants, including Breaking Bad and Arrested Development) has commissioned a road show exhibit of 80 Busters-based artworks. Among them: a seven-foot, life-sized, free standing Slimer, and a velvet painting of Rick Moranis titled Vinz Clortho, Keymaster of Gozer. The exhibit is currently in New York and will travel to Chicago and L.A., before landing in San Diego in time for Comic-Con. The exhibit is nothing less than an ectoplasmic explosion of nostalgia. If only Harold Ramis had still been alive to see it.