How Randi Zuckerberg Stepped Out Of Her Brother’s Shadow And Onto A Broadway Stage

In 2011, Randi Zuckerberg left Facebook after deciding to launch her own company. A New York Times reporter asked her what she wanted to do next. Zuckerberg, who performs in a band called Feedbomb with current and former Facebook employees, said she wanted to sing on Broadway. Others laughed at the time.

But on March 14, 2014, Zuckerberg–now CEO of Zuckerberg Media and editor-in-chief of Dot Complicated, a digital lifestyle website, stepped on stage as Regina, a hippie activist protester in the Broadway musical “Rock of Ages.”

She says the producers saw a TED talk she gave about Broadway and digital media. They planned to contact her to do some consulting for the show, but an online search turned up video of her singing. They called and asked her to be in the show. Could she be in New York the next week to begin rehearsals?

Randi Zuckerberg Photo by Delbarr Moradi

It wouldn’t be easy. She had a husband, a two-year-old son and a business that needed her. But this opportunity was bucket-list material. She and her husband, Brent Tworetzky, decided to make it work. She hired new people and put systems in place in her business, often working during the day before performing at night through the end of her run on April 6, 2014.

But the thought of not doing it because it would be too hard or because she was afraid of the challenge never really crossed her mind. She says she’s come a long way from her high school days where she was terrified of public speaking and wouldn’t get up on a stage in front of people.

But when she threw caution to the wind and left her advertising job to join her brother’s fledgling startup in 2005, she saw the possibilities within letting go of fear to pursue opportunities. While at Facebook, she says she changed. She saw the potential of what can happen when you let go of making safe choices.

At Facebook, she spearheaded some important initiatives including live streaming and media partnerships. Then, came her decision to launch her own venture. Since then, in addition to singing on the Great White Way, she’s produced a reality television show, written the New York Times bestseller Dot Complicated: Untangling Our Wired Lives, and penned a children’s book which may lead to an animated television show.