What Magicians Can Teach Us About How Our Brains Work

David Copperfield famously made the Statue of Liberty vanish, but even the most elementary of magicians can make a scarf disappear in their hands. It’s the stuff magicians make a career out of.

But studying magic isn’t just for the Houdini-wannabes of the world. “You could learn so much about the human mind through magic,” says Alex Stone, author of the book Fooling Houdini. “Creativity is about questioning assumptions. … Every kind of creative endeavor is a sort of magic trick.”

Stone, who has been obsessed with magic since he got his first magic kit at the age of five, believes studying magic is like a crash course in applied neuropsychology, teaching us how and why our brains work the way they do.

Creativity is about questioning assumptions. Every kind of creative endeavor is a sort of magic trick.

Here are five lessons creative professionals or anyone working to find a solution to a problem can take away from the best magicians:

Try to solve a magic trick and you might find yourself spinning all sorts of elaborate theories, when the answer is actually far more straightforward. “Often the solution is so simple, it’s right in front of your face,” says Stone. “That’s often what we don’t see.”

Take for example the thumb tip, a fake shell of a finger that you wear over your thumb to conceal objects and make them seemingly appear and disappear out of thin air. The thumb tip is a basic and popular magic tool that can be used in countless ways. “Magic shows us that there is often a simple elegant solution to a problem and we often try to make things more complex than they really are.”