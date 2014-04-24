Heineken Made This 15-Second Film About An Evil Abe Lincoln Clone Based On A Tweet





That was the tweet that won first-time screenwriter Dennis Lazar (aka @AwsomMovieIdeas) the chance to see his idea actually made into a film. Well, a 15-second film. But still! The contest launched last month when Heineken and agency Wieden+Kennedy New York asked people over Twitter to flex their creative chops for the chance to win a #15secondpremiere at Tribeca Film Festival. Writers had 140-characters (natch) to pitch their silver-screen gold.

Wieden+Kennedy New York copywriter Mike Vitiello says the idea was to get one lucky fan an active role in the film festival, rather than just sitting back and watching. “We’ve heard stories about major movies that were pitched in as little as three words, so we thought 140-characters would be plenty,” says Vitiello. “On the Internet it’s really easy to throw out a crazy idea from the comfort of your laptop, but we really wanted to take somebody out from behind the keyboard and put them in the spotlight. How would they react if they had to stand up for that crazy tweet in a room of 100 people–including Robert De Niro himself–at Tribeca Film Festival?”





The fact Lazar’s Lincoln-inspired idea won shouldn’t come as much of a surprise given his entire Twitter existence is tailor made for such a contest. One can only hope this will help get Un the major studio backing it so clearly deserves.

See the film and its (presumably gag) endless credits above, along with some thoughts from the director.