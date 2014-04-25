Watch Skydivers Jump Off the Burj Khalifa, The Tallest Building in the World

In the U.S., we arrest our BASE jumpers . In the United Arab Emirates, they see a sponsorship opportunity.

When two French wingsuit divers jumped off the tip of the Burj Khalifa, the tallest building in the world, they didn’t have to do it at 3 a.m. at risk of going to jail. While riding gravity for 2,717 feet, Frédéric Fugen and Vince Reffet enjoyed the sponsorship of the Emirates Aero Sports Federation, among other national skydiving organizations. Red Bull got a nice plug, too.





In doing so, Fugen and Reffet set a new world record. Meanwhile, the three BASE jumpers who snuck through the fence and dived off the One World Trade Center building last September face felony charges.