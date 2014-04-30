High School Students Come Up With A Genius Plan For Getting Ketchup Out Of The Bottle

Here’s the invention in action:

Created as part of a STEM school program called Project Lead the Way, high school seniors Tyler Richards and Jonathan Thompson came up with this 3-D printed bottle cap in response to the prompt “It really bugs me when…” The pair explained how the cap works to KCPT:

“It is based on the pythagorean cup idea,” Thompson said. “It’s also the same principle that toilets work off of.”

The prototype, which they made using a 3-D printer, resembles a regular cap for a squeezable ketchup bottle except for what looks like an upside down mushroom on the underside of the cap.

“Basically kind of what’s happening is that there is no way the ketchup can go through there,” Richards said, pointing to the portion resembling a mushroom top. “So (the pressure) pushes it up and over it. Then the water sits in this little basin right here and the ketchup comes out.”