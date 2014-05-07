Marc Maron Brings His Confessional Comedy Back To TV

“I’m a professional at talking about myself,” says Marc Maron. “That is the job I’ve created for myself in this world.” Nice work if you can get it, but comedian Maron, 50, had to spend three decades in the show-biz trenches to acquire the worldview that makes his stories worth listening to.

Last year, Maron landed his first TV sitcom, which begins its second season May 8 on IFC. Filmed in a house down the street from his actual Los Angeles-area home, Maron, the series, offers a slightly fictionalized portrait of the comedian and the bi-weekly WTF podcast he records in his garage.

In the new season’s first episode, Maron’s on-screen girlfriend Jen (Nora Zehetner) blasts him for making jokes about her in his act. He promises to quit but can’t help himself during an appearance on zombie show Talking Dead, where he reflexively goes for the punchline when hostile host Chris Hardwick asks about his much younger girlfriend. “It’s fine except for when I have to tell her to clean her room,” Maron quips. Jen calls the show and announces their relationship is kaput.

(L to R) Marc Maron, David Cross, Sally Kellerman and Judd Hirsch Photo by Chris Ragazzo, Courtesy of IFC

Maron, who’s been divorced twice and in February announced on his podcast that he’d broken up with real-life fiancee Jessica Sanchez, acknowledges that his sardonic brand of confessional comedy comes with a price. “All through my career it’s caused problems for the women I’ve been with and with my family. Right now my father’s upset with me because of what I’ve shared about him, so it’s a hard deliberation. I talk about my life. These people are part of my life. How do you fundamentally respect them and tell the truth? It’s tricky. When it comes to that, I’m still a work in progress “

On the upside, Maron’s affinity for the unvarnished personal truth has fueled a multiplatform ecosystem that feeds on itself with remarkable efficiency. On the ad-supported WTF podcast, Maron tries out new ideas, promotes stand-up appearances, and talks up his Attempting Normal memoir. The IFC series entices viewers to check out Maron’s bi-weekly podcasts. And the live comedy gigs drive fans to web and television for more helpings of Maron’s dread-laced wit.

Photo by Katrina Marcinowski, Courtesy of IFC

Describing the podcast at the heart of his enterprise, Maron says “I’ve created this broad platform for myself where it’s just my own little world, it’s my microphone, it’s my garage. I’m sitting alone and I do it.”

Maron’s WTF musings, which range from annoyance with a milk-spewing vomit cannon he encountered in Cleveland to his take on Jesus, precede interviews with actors and comedians including Jon Hamm, Jonah Hill, Sarah Silverman, and Will Ferrell. Maron says, “If I don’t interview somebody for a couple of weeks I get squirrely because I fall into myself.”