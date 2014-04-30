These Condoms Remind You That You Need To Ask Before You Have Sex

Last year, FORCE: Upsetting Rape Culture launched a Victoria’s Secret-like underwear line with messages like “No Means No” sewn into the crotch (“No vagina is a sure thing! Ask first!”). It followed up with “Top Ten Party Commandments ,” a play on Playboy’s “Top Ten Party List” of colleges to get laid at (the “Thou Shalts” included “Not Take Advantage of Sloshed Persons”).

Now the nonprofit, which promotes consensual sex as an antidote to “rape culture,” is out with a new set of products: Consent Condoms.





Designed by a company called Say It With Condoms, they come with five slogans, including “My dress does not mean yes,” “Consent is asking every time,” and “Consent is hot; assault is not.” One condom costs $3.95, and 25% of the proceeds go to Force.

The nonprofit argues that mainstream culture (think babes in beer commercials) implicitly condones non-consensual sexual behavior. The condoms promote the idea that consensual sex is sexy (even when the message is printed on the condom) and that women have the right to say no, even very late in the game.

“Consent needs to be a mainstream idea and practice,” says Force co-director Rebecca Nagle. “We need to see pop culture examples of healthy sexuality and respecting boundaries as much as blurred lines.”