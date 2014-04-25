5 Famous First Tweets And What They Tell Us About Social Media Today

Last month, in honor of its eighth birthday, Twitter took a walk down memory lane. The network unveiled a special page , allowing users to automatically see and share their first tweet ever.

As savvy users quickly discovered, the tool also allowed looking up awkward–and occasionally embarrassing–first tweets from anyone, including celebrities, entrepreneurs, and politicians.

It turns out that even some of today’s most prolific and successful tweeters got off to a rocky start. Here’s a peek at five famous first tweets and what they say about Twitter’s evolution:





On a spring afternoon in 2006, Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey sent the first Tweet ever. From the looks of it, even the name for the service was still in beta. At the time, Dorsey and his fellow founders weren’t sure what they had created or what niche it filled. They called their 140-character messaging service a “social utility” and named it Twitter after the sound a bird makes.

Fast forward to the present and Twitter has more than 200 million active users around the world. When it went public last year, the company was valued at a cool $14.2 billion. Just eight years after Dorsey hit send on his famous first message, an estimated 500 million tweets are sent every single day.

This tweet might not be famous, but it’s got sentimental value. My first effort back in 2007 was actually one of Twitter’s default suggested messages at the time.

Though I was an early adopter, I honestly had no idea how big Twitter would become–or that I would build a global business around it. In those early days, we used Twitter a lot like instant messaging on a large scale–to connect with people in the office and around town.