Climate Change Isn’t Equal: See If Where You Live Is Getting Hotter Faster

Climate change is having an uneven effect across the world, causing extreme weather in some regions but not in others, and harming more poor people than rich people. The impact is even uneven in the United States. Some states are warming faster than others.

Take a look at this interactive graphic from Climate Central. It shows that Delaware and Wisconsin have warmed fastest since 1970, at a rate of 0.67 degrees Fahrenheit per decade (or about 3 degrees in total). Washington and Georgia have warmed slowest, about half as quickly.

Generally, the Northeast, Midwest, and Southwest regions are warming fastest, while the Pacific Northwest and Southeast are rising in temperature more slowly. The data behind the graphic is from the National Climatic Data Center’s Climate at a Glance database.

There isn’t much solace to living in Washington or Georgia (or Oregon and Florida, which are also warming more slowly than other states). On average, the bottom 48 states have warmed by 0.48 degrees since 1970–which is still about double the international average.

Wherever you live, you can’t really avoid climate change.

Click on a state to see trends: