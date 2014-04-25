4 Website Lessons From HealthCare.gov’s Epic Failure

While the disastrous rollout of HealthCare.gov last fall is now behind us, the buzz around the issues the site was having will be a topic of discussion and a great learning opportunity for many years to come.

The website was among the worst software launches in history: Hundreds of millions of dollars were spent, outages and slow response times were the norm, and major brand equity was lost. The rollout was so terrible, in fact, the U.S. government had to apologize, and giant tech companies like Google and Red Hat rushed to the rescue.

So what happened? The HealthCare.gov site was reportedly never actually tested for scalability and performance before its launch.

What many people is the fact that most businesses make similar mistakes when launching their own mission-critical mobile or web apps. These range from small mom-and-pop shops to major brands–sometimes making the repercussions huge.

Here are a few key mistakes that I have observed throughout my career testing modern apps for performance and security risks:

When app development inevitably falls behind and testing is left until right before launch, it’s too easy to cut corners and skip deep scalability and performance testing.

If it takes days or weeks to create and execute tests (instead of a few hours), then your testing coverage will likely be limited.