Is Liz Diller Even Convinced That Razing The Folk Art Museum Is The Right Move?

Last month, the first stage of demolition began on the American Folk Art Museum building, a significant work of midtown Manhattan architecture. The structure, designed just a dozen years ago by Billie Tsien and Tod Williams, will be destroyed to make way for an expansion of its next-door neighbor, the Museum of Modern Art–a controversial decision that has ignited a fierce debate around preservation in New York City’s art and architecture community.

Diller Scofidio+Renfro, the New York-based firm tasked with designing MoMA’s expansion, has taken a lot of heat for the plan. Many hoped DS+R, which MoMA commissioned last spring to plan the museum’s expansion, could find a way to save the American Folk Art Museum.





Co.Design reached out to Liz Diller, a founding partner at DS+R, to ask about her views on morality in architecture, and some of her remarks appeared in an article published yesterday. Here is her extended reply, sent via email, which provides insight into DS+R’s choice to move forward with such a controversial commission. Her response suggests it was a complex decision, and perhaps one with an outcome the architect herself is still wrestling with: