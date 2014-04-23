Lego Doc “Beyond the Brick” Reveals The Company And Community Behind The World’s Favorite Toy

With so much Lego out there (add to this short films, books on fan creations, working fan-made rollercoasters!), it’s a bit surprising that the official story of Lego has never been told. Until now.

Beyond the Brick: A Lego Brickumentary, from award-winning documentarians Daniel Junge and Kief Davidson with narration by Jason Bateman, is the first company-endorsed film looking at the origins and the larger ecosystem that exists around the interlocking world of Lego.

Premiering at the Tribeca Film Festival (with screenings running through until April 26), the doc starts where you’d expect–inside the 73-year-old Danish company. From there it mushrooms out to include the AFOL (short for Adult Fans of Lego) community, including a look at fan convention Brickworld, and beyond, to the toy’s surprising therapeutic applications, such as its successful use in helping with people with autism.

Clip of Beyond The Brick: A Lego Brickumentary

“The idea we started with was to tell the inside Lego story, inside the company itself and with the conceit that this is a toy that’s played with by children for generations. From there our only challenge was to continually surprise the audience,” says Junge. “Hopefully by the end of the film people are asking questions about things like human creativity and why we use tools and why a system is good for enabling human creativity.”

It was this broad approach that won the filmmakers Lego’s official endorsement to create the consummate film about the company and its community. “I think Lego responded well to the idea of us not just focusing on the corporation and its history but also the fans, the people that love it so much,” says Davidson. He says this open exploration led them to find some fantastic stories of people within the Lego builder community and well beyond. “I was personally really interested in the fact that Lego can be used as a therapeutic tool for autistic kids. It can also be used with a person for fine and gross motor skills to strengthen their hands. Or some of the ways it’s being used in architecture and city planning as a visualization tool was fascinating to us.”





“It seems like every time we chanced upon the ultimate expression of what this so-called toy is being used for we’d find something else,” adds Junge. “In many ways our challenge with this film was to know when to stop.”