Travel Back In Time With Historic Google Street View Images

The construction of the Freedom Tower Image: Google

The construction of the 2014 World Cup Stadium in Brazil Image: Google

“Now with Street View, you can see a landmark’s growth from the ground up, like the Freedom Tower in New York City or the 2014 World Cup Stadium in Fortaleza, Brazil,” wrote Vinay Shet, Google Street View product manager, in a blog post. “This new feature can also serve as a digital timeline of recent history, like the reconstruction after the devastating 2011 earthquake and tsunami in Japan. You can even experience different seasons and see what it would be like to cruise Italian roadways in both summer and winter.”

With this feature turned on, Google has effectively doubled its Street View imagery. Prior, it had about 6 million miles of Street View imaging on Google Maps, and it now has about 12 million miles. Users can tell if a location has past photos if there is an hourglass icon on the upper left corner of a Street View panorama. Available for desktops currently, the feature shows thumbnails of older Street Views, which users can explore more in depth after clicking the image.