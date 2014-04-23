The National Zoo Creates An Endangered Song For The Endangered Sumatran Tiger

There are only 400 Sumatran tigers left in the wild. That might seem like a lot of tigers if you were to meet them all in an open field, but as entire species go it’s an obscenely low headcount.





The Smithsonian’s National Zoological Park and Conservation Biology Institute teamed with agency DDB New York to put the dwindling tiger population in perspective on Earth Day. They enlisted Portugal. The Man to record an exclusive song, then pressed 400 copies on degradable vinyl, so that with each play the record would diminish until the song disappeared, not unlike the dire situation facing our striped feline friends from Sumatra.

Album Art

Each record was sent to a wide range of bloggers, music artists, wildlife conservationists, and other influencers, with the only way to save the song is for them to digitize and share it through social channels with the hashtag #EndangeredSong. If you weren’t one of the lucky 400, the campaign’s site offers ways to get in on the action yourself. The National Zoo is hoping that by passing the new tune along, fans will also pass on a raised awareness of the Sumatran tiger.

The song’s pretty good and would make a welcome addition to anyone’s tiger-themed musical playlist, along with other more obvious choices.